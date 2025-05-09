Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Legendary goalkeeper reveals tougher opponent

Weidenfeller, a former goalkeeper shared the name of the player who is more difficult for a goalkeeper to face

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Legendary goalkeeper reveals tougher opponent
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Legendary goalkeeper reveals tougher opponent

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been ongoing for decades and is popular worldwide.

Fans and experts often debated who is better player and who is not.

However, recently Roman Weidenfeller, a former goalkeeper shared the name of the player who is more difficult for a goalkeeper to face between the two.

A legendary goalkeeper has named Ronaldo as greater goal-scoring threat than Messi.

What did Weidenfeller say?

Weidenfeller said, "Cristiano Ronaldo was incredibly difficult to read because of his relentless work ethic and confidence. I played against him many times, at Real Madrid and later at Juventus," as per GOAL.

"I’ve played against many strong strikers, like Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, and others. But Ronaldo stands out," he confessed.

Praising Ronaldo's dedication, the 44-year-old added, "He’s always the first in the dressing room, working hard in the gym and on the pitch, and the last to leave. His dedication has kept him at the top for so long, and now he’s continuing his career in Saudi Arabia."

Ronaldo, who is 40 years old, has scored an impressive 934 goals in his senior football career, playing for both his club and his national team.

He also hopes to reach the milestone of 1,000 goals in his career.

However, achieving this goal may be challenging for Ronaldo because of his age and the fewer number of matches left in his career.

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

ACM Awards 2025 full winners list: Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton win top honor

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks

Microsoft bans DeepSeek app for employees for propoganda and data risks
Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience

Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience
Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Shakira makes surprising confessions about ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ after 20 years

Chet Lemon, World Series champion dies at 70
Chet Lemon, World Series champion dies at 70
IPL 2025 postponed indefinitely despite 12 games remaining
IPL 2025 postponed indefinitely despite 12 games remaining
Stephen Curry gives first statement after hamstring injury
Stephen Curry gives first statement after hamstring injury
Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field
Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements
Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players
Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players
Tom Brady opens up on parenting regret after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady opens up on parenting regret after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban
Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban