Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Legendary goalkeeper reveals tougher opponent

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been ongoing for decades and is popular worldwide.
Fans and experts often debated who is better player and who is not.
However, recently Roman Weidenfeller, a former goalkeeper shared the name of the player who is more difficult for a goalkeeper to face between the two.
A legendary goalkeeper has named Ronaldo as greater goal-scoring threat than Messi.
What did Weidenfeller say?
Weidenfeller said, "Cristiano Ronaldo was incredibly difficult to read because of his relentless work ethic and confidence. I played against him many times, at Real Madrid and later at Juventus," as per GOAL.
"I’ve played against many strong strikers, like Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, and others. But Ronaldo stands out," he confessed.
Praising Ronaldo's dedication, the 44-year-old added, "He’s always the first in the dressing room, working hard in the gym and on the pitch, and the last to leave. His dedication has kept him at the top for so long, and now he’s continuing his career in Saudi Arabia."
Ronaldo, who is 40 years old, has scored an impressive 934 goals in his senior football career, playing for both his club and his national team.
He also hopes to reach the milestone of 1,000 goals in his career.
However, achieving this goal may be challenging for Ronaldo because of his age and the fewer number of matches left in his career.