GTA 6 Online launch must needs this feature to go smoothly on day one

Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will launch next year, and while there has yet to be an official announcement for an online counterpart.
Until GTA 6 is officially launched, there is still room for plenty of reveals from Rockstar Games.
GTA 6 Online launch
The launch of GTA 6 aims to provide the ability for players to enjoy themselves without stress, alongside having a thriller gameplay experience.
According to a report from Digiday, developer Rockstar Games plans to take inspiration from Roblox and Fortnite to bring user-generated content to GTA 6 gameplay.
GTA 6 Online is set to open the floodgates, and as hordes of players flock to Vice City, there are bound to be plenty of griefers who follow.
However, it is still unknown what GTA 6 Online has in store, but when the GTA 6 multiplayer option finally arrives, offering players the choice to be invulnerable might be necessary.
Beyond Vice City, there's an expansive map that Rockstar has teased, and being able to experience it worry-free could be a huge benefit to players.
GTA 6 location
1. Vice City
2. Leonida Keys
3. Grassrivers
4. Port Gellhorn
5. Ambrosia
6. Mount Kalaga
As per Rockstar Games, each map promises a unique experience for players, while Vice City is Leonida's main city that thrives on excess and hedonism, areas like Mount Kalaga and the Grassrivers are teasing a more rural spot for nature lovers.
GTA 6 release date
GTA 6 is confirmed to launch on May 26, 2026, on platforms, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.