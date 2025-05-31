Sports

GTA 6 Online launch must needs this feature to go smoothly on day one

GTA 6 Online is set to open floodgates, and as hordes of players flock to Vice City

Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will launch next year, and while there has yet to be an official announcement for an online counterpart.

Until GTA 6 is officially launched, there is still room for plenty of reveals from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Online launch

The launch of GTA 6 aims to provide the ability for players to enjoy themselves without stress, alongside having a thriller gameplay experience.

According to a report from Digiday, developer Rockstar Games plans to take inspiration from Roblox and Fortnite to bring user-generated content to GTA 6 gameplay.

GTA 6 Online is set to open the floodgates, and as hordes of players flock to Vice City, there are bound to be plenty of griefers who follow.

However, it is still unknown what GTA 6 Online has in store, but when the GTA 6 multiplayer option finally arrives, offering players the choice to be invulnerable might be necessary.

Beyond Vice City, there's an expansive map that Rockstar has teased, and being able to experience it worry-free could be a huge benefit to players.

GTA 6 location

1. Vice City

2. Leonida Keys

3. Grassrivers

4. Port Gellhorn

5. Ambrosia

6. Mount Kalaga

As per Rockstar Games, each map promises a unique experience for players, while Vice City is Leonida's main city that thrives on excess and hedonism, areas like Mount Kalaga and the Grassrivers are teasing a more rural spot for nature lovers.

GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 is confirmed to launch on May 26, 2026, on platforms, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in-game ads now pushing bundles
Call of Duty is adding crossover with 'John Wick' movie 'Ballerina'
John Cena, Cody Rhodes reunite at WWE SmackDown: 'will never hesitate'
Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Logan Paula and John Cena got into a brawl ahead of WWE Money in the Bank
Tom Brady reacts to DJ Khaled's Fanatics Fest challenge
Former American quarterback Tom Brady has given DJ Khaled a befitting response to the Fanatics Fest challenge
French Open 2025: Sabalenka, Swiatek advance to fourth round with convincing wins
Aryna Sabalenka has now been the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player for 40 straight weeks
Tommy Paul advances to fourth round with strong comeback at French Open
Paul came into the French Open tournament as the second-best ranked male tennis player from the US
PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League showdown: What you need to know
José Mourinho calls the Champions League ‘the biggest trophy’ in European club football
Trent Alexander-Arnold officially joins Real Madrid ahead of Club World Cup
Real Madrid announced that Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with the club
Jack Draper outlasts Gael Monfils in four-set thriller at Roland Garros
Draper stuns home favourite Gael Monfils to qualify for French Open third round
Novak Djokovic hit with major blow ahead of French Open third round
Djokovic beat home star Corentin Moutet to qualify for the third round at Roland Garros
World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic have achieved a lot of success in their tennis careers
French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
De Minaur exits follows the early defeats of Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
New mode will be changed with Battle Royale Casual Solos, which features mix of both real-life players, bots