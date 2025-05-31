Sports

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in-game ads now pushing bundles

Call of Duty is adding crossover with 'John Wick' movie 'Ballerina'

With the launch of Call of Duty Season 4, developer Activision has quietly put ads inside load-outs for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, receiving a backlash in the process.

Following the launch of Season 4, ads for weapon bundles can be seen in the build and weapon menus.

To note, these are unavoidable for players as they tinker with their load-outs.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), as part of the Season 4 update, Charlie Intel said that advertisements for the battle pass and other bundles now appear when creating a class and on the game's Events tab.

Black Ops 6 Season 4 latest update

Additionally, advertisements for weapon blueprint bundles now appear in the weapon select menu.

Buying a weapon blueprint for that weapon, however, unlocks it immediately.

It is simple to view in-game ads as publisher Activision's way of trying to entice players to simply pay for access to new weapons.

Source: X/@charlieINTEL

Black Ops 6 has sold mini-event battle passes and even an option for better audio, and its store is filled with so many weapons and Operator bundles.

Ana de Armas joins Call of Duty

As for what else is coming as part of Black Ops Season 4, new maps, modes, and weapons are available now, with a "John Wick" Ballerina crossover set to begin later in the season.

This bundle comes out sometime mid-season, presumably around the time Ballerina comes to theatres on June 6. 

John Cena, Cody Rhodes reunite at WWE SmackDown: 'will never hesitate'
Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Logan Paula and John Cena got into a brawl ahead of WWE Money in the Bank
Tom Brady reacts to DJ Khaled's Fanatics Fest challenge
Former American quarterback Tom Brady has given DJ Khaled a befitting response to the Fanatics Fest challenge
French Open 2025: Sabalenka, Swiatek advance to fourth round with convincing wins
Aryna Sabalenka has now been the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player for 40 straight weeks
Tommy Paul advances to fourth round with strong comeback at French Open
Paul came into the French Open tournament as the second-best ranked male tennis player from the US
PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League showdown: What you need to know
José Mourinho calls the Champions League ‘the biggest trophy’ in European club football
Trent Alexander-Arnold officially joins Real Madrid ahead of Club World Cup
Real Madrid announced that Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with the club
Jack Draper outlasts Gael Monfils in four-set thriller at Roland Garros
Draper stuns home favourite Gael Monfils to qualify for French Open third round
Novak Djokovic hit with major blow ahead of French Open third round
Djokovic beat home star Corentin Moutet to qualify for the third round at Roland Garros
World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic have achieved a lot of success in their tennis careers
French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
De Minaur exits follows the early defeats of Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
New mode will be changed with Battle Royale Casual Solos, which features mix of both real-life players, bots
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside
New hybrid console will offer some big advancements over Switch 1, with Nintendo Switch 2 boasting 4K support