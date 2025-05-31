Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in-game ads now pushing bundles

With the launch of Call of Duty Season 4, developer Activision has quietly put ads inside load-outs for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, receiving a backlash in the process.
Following the launch of Season 4, ads for weapon bundles can be seen in the build and weapon menus.
To note, these are unavoidable for players as they tinker with their load-outs.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), as part of the Season 4 update, Charlie Intel said that advertisements for the battle pass and other bundles now appear when creating a class and on the game's Events tab.
Black Ops 6 Season 4 latest update
Additionally, advertisements for weapon blueprint bundles now appear in the weapon select menu.
Buying a weapon blueprint for that weapon, however, unlocks it immediately.
It is simple to view in-game ads as publisher Activision's way of trying to entice players to simply pay for access to new weapons.
Black Ops 6 has sold mini-event battle passes and even an option for better audio, and its store is filled with so many weapons and Operator bundles.
Ana de Armas joins Call of Duty
As for what else is coming as part of Black Ops Season 4, new maps, modes, and weapons are available now, with a "John Wick" Ballerina crossover set to begin later in the season.
This bundle comes out sometime mid-season, presumably around the time Ballerina comes to theatres on June 6.