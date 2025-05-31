Angel Reese overlooked by LeBron James’ friend as Cardoso takes spotlight

Angel Reese, an American professional basketball star is being overshadowed by a close friend of LeBron James.
Cuffs The Legend, a popular social media personality and longtime friend of LeBron argues that another player from the Chicago Sky, Amilla Cardoso should be the main focus of the team instead of Reese.
This comes after Cardoso performed much better than Reese in the recent game against Dallas Wings.
Although many expect Reese to be the main player leading the Chicago Sky, it was actually Cardoso who played a key role in helping the team achieve their first victory of the season.
What Cuffs The Legend said?
While Cuff acknowledged Reese as the bigger star, Cardoso has shown that the Chicago Sky should focus on her as their key player.
"I know Angel (Reese) sells tickets but it's time to build around (Kamilla) Cardoso," Cuffs The Legend wrote on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Chicago Sky set sights on building momentum
Reese had a disappointing game on Thursday, scoring only six points along with nine rebounds and five assists.
So far, in the first five games, Chicago Sky has not won any match and now after finally getting their first win, the team has a chance to gain momentum before playing Dallas Wings today.