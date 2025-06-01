Sports

World’s richest female athlete surpasses Simone Biles, Iga Swiatek with massive earnings

Simone Biles and Iga Swiatek achieved great success in their careers by winning many tournaments and getting big brand deals

Simone Biles, an American artistic gymnast and Iga Swiatek, a tennis star are both well-known names because of their excellent skills in their respective sports career.

They have achieved great success in their careers by winning many tournaments and getting big brand deals, making them some of the richest athlete in the world.

Biles has won 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, which makes her the most awarded gymnast in history.

She is considered one of the best gymnasts ever and also one of the greatest athletes in Olympic history.

What is Simone Biles' net worth?

As of 2025, her net worth is estimated to be around $25 million.

While, Swiatek has been ranked as the number one women's singles tennis player in the world by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and she has held that top spot for 125 weeks, which is the seventh-longest time in history.

She has won 22 major tennis tournaments (WTA Tour-level singles titles), including five Grand Slam titles.

What is Iga Swiatek's net worth?

As of 2025, her net worth is estimated to be around $23.8 million.

Who is the richest female athlete in the world?

Coco Gauff is currently the highest-paid female athlete in the world, surpassing Biles and Swiatek.

Gauff has reached as high as world No. 2 in singles and world No. 1 in doubles according to WTA.

In her career, she has won nine singles titles, including big tournaments like the 2023 US Open and the 2024 WTA Finals.

She has also won nine doubles titles, including the 2024 French Open.

What is Coco Gauff's net worth?

As of 2025, Gauff is believed to have a net worth of about $35 million.

