Patrick Mahomes surprises everyone with Olympics snub

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has decided not to take part in the flag football event at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
The NFL recently allowed players to participate in the Olympics, similar to how NBA players were first allowed to compete in 1992 Olympics.
Mahomes, who earlier said he was interested in playing in the Olympics, has now changed his mind and decided not to play.
Instead, he wants younger players to get the chance to represent the United States.
Speaking during the Chiefs' off-season organised team activities (OTAs), Mahomes said, "I'll probably leave that to the younger guys. I'll be a little older by the time that comes around," as per BBC Sports.
"It's awesome. Honestly, just to be able to showcase the NFL to the whole world through flag football," he added.
For the 2028 Olympic, only six countries will qualify to compete in flag football, with 10 players allowed per team.
According to the current plan, each country can select only one player from each NFL team.
Patrick Mahomes: A living legend in NFL history
Mahomes is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.
Since becoming the starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has lead his team to the AFC Championship Game seven years in a row and to the Super Bowl five times.
Not only this, he is also one of only five quarterbacks in the NFL history who have won three or more Super Bowls as the starting quarterbacks.