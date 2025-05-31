Sports

John Cena, Cody Rhodes reunite at WWE SmackDown: 'will never hesitate'

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Logan Paula and John Cena got into a brawl ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face to face once again at WWE SmackDown.

On Friday, following his defeat against Cena at WrestleMania41 and a month hiatus from WWE, Cody returned to the ring with a strong message.

The 39-year-old wrestler admitted that he is to be blamed if Cena ruins wrestling because he made the crucial mistake of hesitating during their title match.

Rhodes said that he has learned from his mistakes noting, "I will never hesitate with you again."

After the power statement, the All Elite Wrestling executive was joined by World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Just few moments after that, the duo was interrupted with Cena, who was dressed in his usually attire of t-shirt, shorts and a cap. 

Referring to Uso and Cody as John Cena's wannabes, the 48-year-old noted that there is only one man who truly embodies the true spirit of respect, loyalty and humility.

Announcing Logal Paul as his partner for WWE Money in the Bank, Cena showered him with praised as he called out the renowned YouTuber to join the wrestlers.

Throwing shade at the professional wrestlers, Cena shared that, "Logan Paul doesn't need to pay his dues, because he's paying their mortgage."

Jey, who was ready to have a match right there was met with a reluctant Cena.

However after Cody's uncalled comment about peacemaker, all four got engaged in a brawl which ended with Cody and Jey emerging victorious as they stole Cena's championship belt.

The actual tag team match is set to take place on June 7, 2025.

