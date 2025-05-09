Royal

King Charles cheers for Prince Edward's Gold Award winners with moving post

The 76-year-old monarch celebrated Prince Edward's Gold Awards ceremony on Instagram

King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to Prince Edward’s Gold Award winners, celebrated inside Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle on Friday, May 9, to share a few exclusive glimpses of the awards ceremony hosted by the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace.

"A golden time. A glorious day celebrating Gold @DofEUK Award holders in the gardens of Buckingham Palace! Congratulations to all who joined us on your amazing achievement," the caption stated. 

The 76-year-old monarch's congratulatory message was accompanied by a heartfelt video showing Prince Edward personally meeting the award holders in the Palace’s garden on a bright day.

During the event, His Highness was not present as he was on break after attending the hectic 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day on Thursday, 2025.

However, on behalf of the King, the Prince has presented the accolades to the young achievers.

The duke has participated in the awards ceremony since he gained a Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s accolade in 1986.

Prince Edward delivers powerful winning speech:

He also delivered a powerful speech to the winners, stating, "There's life beyond this. You have now found out who you are."

"This has given you the skills, wherewithal, and confidence to make a difference to others. Make sure you tell your story. You are, each one of you, an ambassador of this award," the 61-year-old British Royal Family member added.

For those unaware, today’s Buckingham Palace event was attended by nearly 2000 winners. 

