King Charles shares rare insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s VE Day celebration

The British King read from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth’s personal diary during a special speech on VE Day’s 80th anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025

King Charles fondly recollected his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s VE Day memories during a special speech.

On the fourth and final day of the Victory in Europe Day’s 80th anniversary celebrations, the British Monarch attended a special concert at Horse Guards Parade in central London, where he was joined by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Royal Family members.

During the concert, His Majesty delivered a speech in which he fondly shared rare insights into Queen Elizabeth’s lively celebration on VE Day from 80 years ago, reading directly from excerpts of her personal diary.

“The celebration that evening was marked by my own late mother who, just 19-years-old, described in her diary how she mingled anonymously in the crowds across central London and ‘walked for miles’ among them,” the King stated.

Continuing to share details about the historic day, Charles revealed that the former queen danced the “Conga” and “sang till 2 am” to celebrate the achievement.

"The rejoicing continued into the next day, when she wrote: ‘Out in the crowd again. Embankment, Piccadilly. Rained, so fewer people. Conga-ed into House. Sang till 2 a.m. Bed at 3 a.m.!’” read the Monarch.

He concluded by cracking a witty joke, saying, "I do hope your celebrations tonight are almost as joyful, although I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2am, let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace!"

Queen Elizabeth II:

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth II, born on April 21, 1926 and passed away on September 8, 2022, was the Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.

She ascended to the British throne on February 6, 1952, and reigned for 70 years and 214 days until her death, making her the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the UK.

