Common summer threat to dogs that every owner needs to know about

Veterinarian has given an important warning to all dog owners for the summer season.
As summer approaches and temperatures rise, bees become more active and are often seen flying near pets.
Since dogs might come into contact with these bees, there is a risk of them getting stung.
Here's what you should do if your fog gets stung by a bee:
If a dog does get stung, they might show signs like swelling, drooling, or making sounds of pain like whining or crying.
Dogs are usually stung on their face or paws. If your dog shows any of these signs, you should clearly check their fur.
If you find the bee's stinger still stuck in their skin, don't try to pull it out using tweezers or your fingers because doing that can press more venom into their body and make the pain worse.
Instead of using tweezers or fingers, the experts suggested that owner should use the edge of a credit card to gently scrape the stinger out from the skin.
Once the stinger is removed, the owner should apply a cold, damp cloth to the area to help reduce swelling and soothe the dog's skin.
Alternatively, they can use an ice pack wrapped in a tea towel if that seems to work better for their pet.
Also, before giving your dog any antihistamines, you must check with your vet to ensure you're using the correct medication and dosage.