Rohit Shetty breaks silence on zero awards despite directing 17 movies

  By Sidra Khan
Rohit Shetty isn’t holding back anymore!

The 51-year-old Indian filmmaker and screenwriter, who has directed numerous acclaimed films, including Chennai Express, Singham, and Simmba, has finally broken his silence on not winning any award despite directing 17 films.

In a recent press interaction at the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA), the Singham Returns director made a self-mocking comment about his award record, quipping that he has no luck with accolades.

With producer Dil Raju, director Anand L. Rai, Lakshmi Manchu, Manoj Tiwari and Khushboo, alongside him at the event, Rohit Shetty interacted with the press, saying, “Mere aur awards ka door-door tak koi rishta-naata nahi hai. 17 filmein ho gayi hain, sirf hosting ke liye jaata hoon (There is absolutely no connection between me and awards. I’ve done 17 films and only invited there for hosting).”

During the interaction, he also shared his perspective about the North-South debate, stating that the argument in cinema is unnecessary.

He noted that filmmakers, production houses, and films have been crossing regional boundaries since the 1950s, and controversies only arise when official remakes are made, adding that instead of focusing on regions, everyone should celebrate cinema and its collaborative spirit.

The filmmaker also expressed, “The world is getting smaller because of social media; everyone knows each other now. Why don’t we all come together and create something so that when we are recognised globally, people don’t ask which state someone is from? They should simply know that he or she is an Indian actor, director or producer.”

Rohit Shetty’s some of the most famous movies include Dilwale, Chennai Express, Golmaal Again, Singham, Simmba, and Bol Bachchan.

