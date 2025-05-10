Health

FDA issues alert over possible bacteria contamination of tattoo inks

These infections are likely to cause severe skin complications, including red rashes, bumps, or lesions

  • May 10, 2025
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued an alert regarding two tattoo inks that have tested positive for dangerous bacteria, and their use may lead to serious infections

The products that are affected include Sacred Tattoo Ink, Raven Black (CI# 77266; Lot#: RB0624, Best Before: June 28, 2027), and Sacred Tattoo Ink, Sunny Daze (CI# 21095; Lot#: SD1124, Best Before: Nov. 1, 2027).

Bacteria-contaminated tattoo inks may cause serious infections

FDA testing announced that the inks were found to be contaminated with harmful bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which may lead to infections.

These infections are likely to cause severe skin complications, including red rashes, bumps, or lesions.

If left untreated, they can also leave permanent scars, the FDA reported.

"There is an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken," the FDA stated.

The FDA further found the contaminated inks during a routine survey of tattoo products.

The agency has urged tattoo artists and studios to stop using or selling these specific inks. Consumers are recommended to ask their tattoo artist what inks are being used on them.

The FDA announced that it is currently working with manufacturers and sellers to discontinue these harmful products from the market to prevent infections.

Anyone who faces a reaction after getting a tattoo is instructed to consult a medical professional and report the issue through the FDA SmartHub.

