Kim Kardashian calls son Psalm 'biggest Deadpool fan' in sweet birthday post

Kim Kardashian is celebrating son Psalm’s 6th birthday but in a Deadpool and Wolverine style!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, May 9, the SKIMS founder shared a sweet video of Psalm to mark his special day.
In the video, Psalm can be seen grooving to NSYNC's hit song Bye Bye Bye, which featured in film Deadpool and Wolverine, at various locations, including outdoors and indoors.
One of the shots showed the young boy dancing in what appears to be a lounge as Deadpool and Wolverine’s music video featuring Ryan Reynolds played in the background on a TV screen.
“Happy 6th Birthday to the biggest Deadpool Wolverine fan in the world. I love you so much my baby boy! You bring so much joy to every room when you dance your heart out to bye bye bye!” Kim wrote in the caption.
In addition to Kim, her mother Kris Jenner also penned a sweet note for Psalm on the joyous occasion.
“Happy 6th birthday to my sweet, funny, kind, amazing grandson, Psalm!! You light up every room you walk into and bring so much happiness to our whole family,” she wrote along a carousel of heartwarming photos.
About Psalm
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed son, Psalm West, via surrogate on May 9, 2019.
He is the fourth and youngest of their four children, with siblings North, Saint, and Chicago.