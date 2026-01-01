PlayStation plus games announced for January 2025

Sports
PlayStation has announced the free games series for PlayStation Plus subscribers for January 2026.

All PS Plus members can claim the recently announced titles that include Need for Speed Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper starting January 6.

These titles will remain accessible to install until Monday, February 2.

January 2026 Free Games

Need for Speed Unbound

The latest Need for Speed Unbound consists of single-player and multiplayer modes set in Lakeshore City, a fictional location inspired by Chicago.

Street racing dominates the gameplay, but players should also avoid increasingly aggressive police with an increase in Heat level with each level. The police will pursue players with greater intensity as they establish their rep outside of the law

It also allows players to customize vehicles, build their reputation, and compete in weekly qualifiers for a chance to enter the race, The Grand.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Originally launched as a Wii exclusive in 2010, Epic Mickey has made a return in a remastered form.

The game comes with a range of major upgrades in visuals and gameplay for modern consoles.

Players guide Mickey Mouse via the Wasteland, a forgotten world filled with abandoned Disney characters.

The story features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, marking a key moment in Disney history.

Core Keeper

If you are fond of playing mysterious games, then Core Keeper is a perfect choice for you, as it blends cozy gameplay with survival mechanics.

In this game, players will explore a massive underground cavern, collect resources, craft tools, and unravel hidden secrets.

