Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire

A deadly fire at a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations has left dozens dead and around 100 people injured.
As per multiple reports, the fire started at 1:30 am local time at Le Constellation in southwestern Switzerland.
Although some reports initially described it as an explosion, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.
Meanwhile, Italy's ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado said local officials told him the fire started when someone set off a firework inside the bar which ignited the ceiling.
The large bar is popular with young people and has upper and lower levels.
Most of the injured individuals have severe injuries including severe burns.
As per Italian foreign ministry, about 40 people are feared to have died.
Ten helicopters, 40 ambulances and 150 emergency workers were sent to the scene.
A tourist from New York recorded the fire, showing bright orange flames coming from the bar and said he saw people running and screaming in panic.
"The first responders - the firefighters and police officers - arrived at a scene of chaos, at a dramatic scene, in a complicated operations theatre," Stéphane Ganzer, head of security for Valais canton, told reporters.
Local prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said a full investigation had been opened into the incident.