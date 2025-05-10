Collins knocks out defending champion Iga Swiatek from the Italian Open

American Danielle Collins completed a comprehensive straight-set victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Italian Open.
Collins capitalised on a poor serving display from world number two Swiatek to cruise to the opening set before battling back from a break down in the second to clinch a 6-1 7-5 victory.
It was just her second win in nine matches against the five-time Grand Slam champion and first on clay - the 23-year-old Pole's preferred surface.
Collins, 31, will face either Ukrainian Elina Svitolina or compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the fourth round, while Swiatek must now regroup before the French Open, which begins on 25 May.
Swiatek had won the Italian Open in three of the past four seasons but struggled for her best form in the run-up to this year's event in Rome.
She has not won a WTA tournament since claiming her fourth French Open women's singles title in five years at Roland Garros 12 months ago.
Swiatek started poorly, serving double faults when facing break point in her first two service games, and lost her third to love as 29th seed Collins raced into a 5-0 lead.