Entertainment

Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan

'The Simple Life' star surprised her fan by showing sweet act of kindness towards her devoted fan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 10, 2025
Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan
Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan 

Paris Hilton recently surprised one of her loyal fans with a sweet act of kindness!

The 44-year-old socialite won the heart of her devoted fan, Bibiana Gonzalez, with a brand new car after her vehicle caught fire earlier this month.

Gonzalez shared an emotional video on her TikTok handle to inform the mom-of-two about the car incident, saying, "You wanna know what's hot? My car just caught on fire."

In the viral video, the die-hard fan also highlighted that the only item that did not catch fire was her Hilton-themed mug.

She further urged the House of Wax starlet, "Can you please buy me a new car?"

For those unaware, Bibiana Gonzalez works full-time supporting the special needs community while attending college full-time.

At the time, after learning of the incident, Hilton wrote in the comments section, she wrote, "Hi love. So sorry this happened to you, and relieved you are safe! Going to do everything I can to help you out."

The Businesswoman not only expressed concern over the incident, but she also helped her admirer by gifting her a brand new car, which caught fire when she was traveling on the highway in Dallas, Texas.

Bibiana Gonzalez calls Paris Hilton Fairy Godmother:

Later on, Gonzalez posted a video hugging Paris Hilton with joy, calling the Simple Life actress her "Fairy Godmother."

In another, the fan could be seen being comforted by the Stars Are Blind singer as her new car was unveiled.  

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud
Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan

Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers

Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on mom Tish's Instagram unfollow, Billy Ray feud
Tom Cruise makes bold move to deepen romance with girlfriend Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise makes bold move to deepen romance with girlfriend Ana de Armas
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at trolls criticizing her 2025 Met Gala look
Sabrina Carpenter claps back at trolls criticizing her 2025 Met Gala look
Blake Lively slams legal tactics after Justin Baldoni’s team drags in Taylor Swift
Blake Lively slams legal tactics after Justin Baldoni’s team drags in Taylor Swift
Lily Collins shades Pope Leo XIV as 'Emily in Paris' filming faces disruption
Lily Collins shades Pope Leo XIV as 'Emily in Paris' filming faces disruption
Johnny Rodriguez, Hispanic country music star, dies at 73
Johnny Rodriguez, Hispanic country music star, dies at 73
Tom Cruise ‘approaches’ Ana de Armas to be his ‘leading lady’ in new film
Tom Cruise ‘approaches’ Ana de Armas to be his ‘leading lady’ in new film
Tom Hardy looks back on health scare in rare interview
Tom Hardy looks back on health scare in rare interview
Taylor Swift releases fiery statement after being subpoenaed in Blake Lively case
Taylor Swift releases fiery statement after being subpoenaed in Blake Lively case
Justin Bieber reveals painful emotions in heartfelt post with baby Jack Blues
Justin Bieber reveals painful emotions in heartfelt post with baby Jack Blues
Kim Kardashian calls son Psalm 'biggest Deadpool fan' in sweet birthday post
Kim Kardashian calls son Psalm 'biggest Deadpool fan' in sweet birthday post
Zendaya takes major decision about wedding with Tom Holland
Zendaya takes major decision about wedding with Tom Holland