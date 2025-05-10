Paris Hilton wins hearts with sweet gesture for devoted fan 

Paris Hilton recently surprised one of her loyal fans with a sweet act of kindness!
The 44-year-old socialite won the heart of her devoted fan, Bibiana Gonzalez, with a brand new car after her vehicle caught fire earlier this month.
Gonzalez shared an emotional video on her TikTok handle to inform the mom-of-two about the car incident, saying, "You wanna know what's hot? My car just caught on fire."
In the viral video, the die-hard fan also highlighted that the only item that did not catch fire was her Hilton-themed mug.
She further urged the House of Wax starlet, "Can you please buy me a new car?"
For those unaware, Bibiana Gonzalez works full-time supporting the special needs community while attending college full-time.
At the time, after learning of the incident, Hilton wrote in the comments section, she wrote, "Hi love. So sorry this happened to you, and relieved you are safe! Going to do everything I can to help you out."
The Businesswoman not only expressed concern over the incident, but she also helped her admirer by gifting her a brand new car, which caught fire when she was traveling on the highway in Dallas, Texas.
Bibiana Gonzalez calls Paris Hilton Fairy Godmother:
Later on, Gonzalez posted a video hugging Paris Hilton with joy, calling the Simple Life actress her "Fairy Godmother."
In another, the fan could be seen being comforted by the Stars Are Blind singer as her new car was unveiled.