Ben Affleck out for revenge as Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' romance sizzles?

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas began dating each other in February this year

  • May 10, 2025
Ben Affleck is reportedly upset with his ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas', relationship with Tom Cruise.

The Air director was suggested by his close pals to date the Top Gun actor's former wife, Katie Holmes, to take revenge on the superstar for romancing de Armas.

As per the Mail Online, an insider revealed that Affleck is in a "vulnerable" state, as he was not expecting Cruise to begin a relationship with one of his former flames.

"Ben is kind of a jealous [type], yup, he liked Ana a lot, and then she walked away and left him sad. So to see her happy with his friend is kind of weird for him," the tipster added.

According to the source, the Batman star's friends have been encouraging him to teach a lesson to Cruise by stepping forward towards Cruise's former life partner.

The insider noted, "Affleck's pals joked that he should get revenge on Cruise by dating his ex-wife Katie Holmes," as she is not seeing anyone.

"I think every working actor in Hollywood is jealous of Tom's success, and Ben is no different," the tipster stated.

Neither Tom Cruise nor Ben Affleck has responded to these ongoing speculations.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, the Oscar-nominated star first fueled dating rumours with Ana de Armas in February when they were seen out to dinner in London.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas break up: 

Ben Affleck and the Cuban-Spanish actress dated each other for a year before parting ways in January 2021. 

