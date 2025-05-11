Entertainment

Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome

Lily Collins welcomed her first child, a daughter, Tove, with Charlie McDowell in January, 2025, via surrogate

  • May 11, 2025
Lily Collins isn’t keeping baby Tove away from public spotlight at all!

The 36-year-old actress brought her four-month-old daughter to the set of hit Netflix series Emily in Paris in Rome as she began filming for season 5.

In the photos, obtained by Daily Mail, Lily could be seen beaming with joy as she cradled her baby girl between takes.

The images showed her dressed in a floral blue and white trouser suit for her role as American marketing executive Emily Cooper.

Lily was also accompanied by her husband, Charlie McDowell, to lend her a helping hand with parenting duties on the set.

The cast and crew, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu who plays Emily's boss Sylvie, were captivated by the newborn's charm.

Despite the show's title, the new season is filming in Rome as Emily starts out a new life in the Italian city with her boyfriend Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

The sweet moments gave glimpses into Lily’s motherhood journey, which she embarked on through surrogacy.

About Baby Tove

Lily Collins welcomed her first child, a daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, with Charlie McDowell in January, 2025, via surrogate.

The couple announced her arrival through a heartwarming Instagram post on January 31, penning, “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…”

