Royal

King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations

Royal Family releases video message to concluded the week-long VE Day celebrations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations
King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations 

King Charles has concluded the week-long VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations.

On Sunday, May 11, the Royal Family posted a video clip on Instagram, highlighting key moments from the celebrations.

In one shot, the British monarch can be seen joining the parade with Prince William, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

The caption of the post read, “This week, we celebrated the indomitable spirit of the extraordinary Second World War generation. We will never forget.”

Another scene featured Charles attending the special VE Day 80 celebration concert at Horse Guards Parade. He also delivered an iconic speech during the major event.

Moreover, in one scene His Majesty can be seen having a candid conversation with a veteran during a tea party at Palace.

The celebration of the VE Day 80th anniversary kicked off on Monday, May 5, with Charles and Camilla arriving at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Royal Family members who celebrated VE Day 80th anniversary

Throughout the week-long celebration, many senior royal members took part in different activities.

The list of those royals include the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke of Kent.

Notably, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were visibly absent from the celebrations.

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer

Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report

WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion

Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls
Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates’ ex employee for key role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hire Bill Gates’ ex employee for key role
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Zara Tindall breaks cover while remaining absent from Royal Family events
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry's cowboy hat at Beyoncé’s show honors Meghan, kids, and Britain
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Prince Harry finds shoulder to lean on after King Charles rejects plea
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Prince Edward extends royal invitation to celebrities for key palace gathering
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Meghan Markle posts intimate clip of Prince Harry kissing her at Beyoncé's show
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Buckingham Palace shares sweet post after King Charles reveals his Great Seal
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers
Royal Family sparks fierce backlash for 'costing a fortune' to taxpayers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour