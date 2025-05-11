King Charles concludes VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations 

King Charles has concluded the week-long VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations.
On Sunday, May 11, the Royal Family posted a video clip on Instagram, highlighting key moments from the celebrations.
In one shot, the British monarch can be seen joining the parade with Prince William, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.
The caption of the post read, “This week, we celebrated the indomitable spirit of the extraordinary Second World War generation. We will never forget.”
Another scene featured Charles attending the special VE Day 80 celebration concert at Horse Guards Parade. He also delivered an iconic speech during the major event.
Moreover, in one scene His Majesty can be seen having a candid conversation with a veteran during a tea party at Palace.
The celebration of the VE Day 80th anniversary kicked off on Monday, May 5, with Charles and Camilla arriving at the Queen Victoria Memorial.
Royal Family members who celebrated VE Day 80th anniversary
Throughout the week-long celebration, many senior royal members took part in different activities.
The list of those royals include the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke of Kent.
Notably, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were visibly absent from the celebrations.