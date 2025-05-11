Royal

Zara Tindall speaks out on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls

Zara Tindall’s honest admission comes at a time of heightened public scrutiny for the Royal Family

Zara Tindall opens up on Royal Family’s struggles behind palace walls
Zara Tindall opens up on Royal Family’s 'struggles' behind palace walls

Just like any common family, Royal Family also has its own highs and lows!

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Ann, recently attended a lunch at The Sporting Club, where she opened up about the struggles of Royal Family and how they cope like everyone else.

Speaking candidly at the lunch, the British equestrian revealed, “It is very hard to see from the outside but, 100 per cent, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do.”

“Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day. We’re still very supportive of each other,” she added.

While speaking, Zara also remembered her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022 after a historic 70-year reign.

“We had a very incredible person to look up to who is sadly not here anymore. She was amazing and an inspiration to all of us,” she gushed.

Zara’s honest admission come at a time of heightened public scrutiny for the Royal Family, as they continue to face health struggles, family feud and multiple scandals.

About Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is the only daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, whom they welcomed on May 15, 1981.

She is the oldest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and niece of King Charles.

However, Zara and her older brother, Peter Phillips, do not have royal titles due to a decision made by their parents so that they could live normal lives.

