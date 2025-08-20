Home / Royal

King Charles shares glimpses into royal family’s 170-Year-old Balmoral tradition

The Royal Family has spent its summers at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland for nearly two centuries


King Charles has shared heartwarming glimpses of royal family’s long-standing Balmoral tradition.

Taking to their Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19, the Royal Family posted a series of photos from their Balmoral summers over the years.

“For almost two centuries, members of the Royal Family have spent their summers on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland,” they captioned the posted.

It continued, “This tradition began in 1852 when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert acquired Balmoral Castle. Since then, the castle and its grounds in the Scottish Highlands have provided the setting for many private and official family moments and have cemented the family’s affection for Scotland and its people.”

“Take a look at some photos throughout the years of Members of The Royal Family at Balmoral,” the caption added.

The carousel kicked off with a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with young with young then-Prince Charles and Princess Anne as they posed amidst the picturesque background of Balmoral castle on January 1, 1953.

Meanwhile, the second images showed the late queen and the duke inside the Scottish residence as they welcomed the President of Malta, Dr. Edward Fenech-Adami on August 16, 2005.

The post also included shots of the queen and the duke playing with their kids at Balmoral as well as a recent beaming photo of King Charles with Queen Camilla.

