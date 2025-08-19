Home / Royal

Royal Family breaks silence after Mette-Marit’s son faces rape charges

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with four counts of rape

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s special day isn’t special anymore!

On Tuesday, August 19, the Norwegian Crown Princess’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, whom she shares with her former partner Morten Borg – a convicted felon – was charged with four counts of rape.

Breaking silence after the shock news, the Royal Family of Norway took to its official Instagram account to post a delightful update.

In the post, the Royals shared a cheerful photo of Mette-Marit, ringing in her 52nd birthday.

“Happy birthday to Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who celebrates her birthday today,” wished the palace.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s 28-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with raping four women, domestic violence, assault and other crimes after a yearlong police investigation, reported Al Jazeera.

According to Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbo, "This case is very serious. Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting traces and destroy lives.”

“The fact that Marius Borg Hoiby is a member of the royal family should, of course, not mean that he should be treated more lightly or more severely than if similar acts had been committed by others,” he added.

Additionally, Marius is charged with abusing his former partner Nora Haukland and with committing violence against another ex-girlfriend.

