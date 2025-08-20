Meghan Markle shares one-pan lemon pasta recipe from her Montecito kitchen

Meghan Markle is sharing one-pan lemon pasta recipe straight from her Montecito kitchen!
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19, the Duchess of Sussex shared a short clip of her cooking as she prepares to return with the second season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
In the clip, Meghan could be seen cooking in her kitchen, wearing a white button-up shirt and blue jeans as she shared a recipe for pasta using homemade preserved lemons.
Meghan first sliced some garlic, onion and zesting lemons on a chopping board then she put all of the ingredients to a skillet pan on the stove in her country-style kitchen one by one, before adding a generous glug of olive oil and freshly-cooked spaghetti.
The wife of Prince Harry dished out the spaghetti in a stone pasta bowl as she garnished it with be fresh basil, more olive oil and a generous amount of grated parmesan.
Meghan concluded the video by serving her pasta dish with a glass of her As Ever brand's 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.
"Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming,” she wrote in the caption.
While Meghan Markle didn’t share many details, her caption hinted that new goods are coming soon, possibly for her online shop, or perhaps a recipe she will feature in the forthcoming second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.