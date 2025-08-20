Home / Royal

Queen Camilla enjoys shopping trip with daughter and granddaughter in Scotland

Queen Camilla and King Charles are currently enjoying their summer break in Ballater, Scotland

Queen Camilla is enjoying family time in Scotland but not with royals!

Earlier this week, the 78-year-old queen was spotted on a shopping spree with her daughter Laura Lopes and 17-year-old granddaughter Eliza.

The trio were pictured exploring shops in Ballater, a scenic village close to Balmoral Castle, where the King and Queen are spending their annual summer break.

For the outing, Queen Camilla opted for stylish pink and green floral shirt dress which she teamed up with an emerald green cardigan and taupe suede wedges.

The mother-of-two elevated her summer look with gold hoop earrings and a pendant engraved with the initials of her five grandchildren, Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, Eliza, along with her twin brothers, Gus and Louis Lopes.

Meanwhile, her granddaughter, who served as a flower girl at Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding, donned a cropped T-shirt and blue jeans.

During shopping trip, the Queen and Eliza were seen glancing into the window of a local antiques store.

At the Coronation in 2023, Queen Camilla’s three grandsons acted as Pages of Honour, while the names of all five grandchildren were embroidered in gold thread on her gown for the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

The queen is a doting mother to a daughter and a son, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, whom she shares with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

