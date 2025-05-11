Entertainment

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress

The ‘Sunset Boulevard’ actor makes his relationship Instagram official with the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ starlet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress

Tom Francis has finally revealed the love of his life!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 10, the 25-year-old English actor and singer shared a three-slide post, featuring some sizzling snaps of himself with his new flame, the Pretty Little Liars starlet, Maia Reficco.

“m’lady,” he captioned alongside the photos.

The gallery of stunning images opened with the first snap featuring the lovebirds striking a beautiful pose as they stared into the camera with a captivating gaze, while Tom subtly wrapped his arms around Maia and rested his face on her head.

In the second snap, the You star shared a sizzling mirror selfie captured by his girl as he hugged her from the back.

Meanwhile, the third photo seemed to be a candid shot that showed Tom Francis and Maia Reficco looking away from the camera, seemingly engaged in a fun activity.

Fans’ reaction on Tom Francis and Maia Reffico’s relationship:

Giving a nod to the new lovebirds, a fan expressed, “We looovvee a hard launch.”

Another gushed, “You guys are so cute.”

“I SUPPORT THIS HARD LAUNCH!!!” a third penned.

Tom Francis and Maia Reffico’s first couple appearance:

At the 2025 Met Gala afterparty, held on May 5 at Csa Cipriani in New York, Tom and Maia made their first public appearance as a couple.

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer

Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report

WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion

Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
Victoria Beckham sends message amid family feud with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham sends message amid family feud with Brooklyn
Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson
Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson
Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location
Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location
Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome
Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome
John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles
John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles
Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws
Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'
Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere
Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere
Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours
Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours