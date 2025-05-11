‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress

Tom Francis has finally revealed the love of his life!
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 10, the 25-year-old English actor and singer shared a three-slide post, featuring some sizzling snaps of himself with his new flame, the Pretty Little Liars starlet, Maia Reficco.
“m’lady,” he captioned alongside the photos.
The gallery of stunning images opened with the first snap featuring the lovebirds striking a beautiful pose as they stared into the camera with a captivating gaze, while Tom subtly wrapped his arms around Maia and rested his face on her head.
In the second snap, the You star shared a sizzling mirror selfie captured by his girl as he hugged her from the back.
Meanwhile, the third photo seemed to be a candid shot that showed Tom Francis and Maia Reficco looking away from the camera, seemingly engaged in a fun activity.
Fans’ reaction on Tom Francis and Maia Reffico’s relationship:
Giving a nod to the new lovebirds, a fan expressed, “We looovvee a hard launch.”
Another gushed, “You guys are so cute.”
“I SUPPORT THIS HARD LAUNCH!!!” a third penned.
Tom Francis and Maia Reffico’s first couple appearance:
At the 2025 Met Gala afterparty, held on May 5 at Csa Cipriani in New York, Tom and Maia made their first public appearance as a couple.