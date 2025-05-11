Sports

Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside

Multiple quality-of-life improvements will be part of upcoming update, including UI shortcuts and more

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside

Grinding Gear Games has officially revealed a preview of the next Path of Exile 2 update, denoted by version number 0.2.0h.

The developer company unleashed on Sunday, May 11, 2025, that the upcoming patch will largely be geared toward Path of Exile 2 endgame and quality-of-life advancements.

The early access version of Path of Exile 2 has been available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC since December 2024.

What’s new expected in Path of Exile 2 update?

GGG has been updating its action RPG on a near-weekly basis, usually alternating between releasing major content updates, quality-of-life changes, and bug fixes.

The New Zealand-based developer company recently shared a preview of the game's next update, which will largely be focused on QoL advancements and changes to Path of Exile 2 endgame.

One of the endgame tweaks concerns Breaches, which are being adjusted to spawn more monsters and last longer on average.

The 0.2.0h update will also tweak Path of Exile 2's Rogue Exiles by making them more visible, GGG said, albeit without specifying how it plans to achieve this.

One final endgame-related change released as part of the 0.2.0h patch concerns Azmerian Wisps, which are claimed to behave more predictably when activated together.

Additionally, multiple quality-of-life improvements will be part of the upcoming update, which will unveil UI shortcuts for Strongboxes and Essences, letting players quickly and easily use currency.

The next Path of Exile 2 update is planned to roll out during the week of May 12.

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day

Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study

Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside

Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban
Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban
Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash
Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?
Alexander Zverev faces backlash for ‘rude’ remarks at Italian Open
Alexander Zverev faces backlash for ‘rude’ remarks at Italian Open
Virat Kohli to retire from test cricket ahead of England tour?
Virat Kohli to retire from test cricket ahead of England tour?
Collins knocks out defending champion Iga Swiatek from the Italian Open
Collins knocks out defending champion Iga Swiatek from the Italian Open
Borderlands 4 early access: Who gets to play first?
Borderlands 4 early access: Who gets to play first?
Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced
Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced
NBA playoffs: Nuggets clinch overtime victory to take 2-1 lead over Thunder
NBA playoffs: Nuggets clinch overtime victory to take 2-1 lead over Thunder
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision
Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open
Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes strong comeback with remarkable win at Italian Open
Carlos Alcaraz makes strong comeback with remarkable win at Italian Open