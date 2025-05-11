Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside

Grinding Gear Games has officially revealed a preview of the next Path of Exile 2 update, denoted by version number 0.2.0h.
The developer company unleashed on Sunday, May 11, 2025, that the upcoming patch will largely be geared toward Path of Exile 2 endgame and quality-of-life advancements.
The early access version of Path of Exile 2 has been available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC since December 2024.
What’s new expected in Path of Exile 2 update?
GGG has been updating its action RPG on a near-weekly basis, usually alternating between releasing major content updates, quality-of-life changes, and bug fixes.
The New Zealand-based developer company recently shared a preview of the game's next update, which will largely be focused on QoL advancements and changes to Path of Exile 2 endgame.
One of the endgame tweaks concerns Breaches, which are being adjusted to spawn more monsters and last longer on average.
The 0.2.0h update will also tweak Path of Exile 2's Rogue Exiles by making them more visible, GGG said, albeit without specifying how it plans to achieve this.
One final endgame-related change released as part of the 0.2.0h patch concerns Azmerian Wisps, which are claimed to behave more predictably when activated together.
Additionally, multiple quality-of-life improvements will be part of the upcoming update, which will unveil UI shortcuts for Strongboxes and Essences, letting players quickly and easily use currency.
The next Path of Exile 2 update is planned to roll out during the week of May 12.