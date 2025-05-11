Hamburg pitch invasion after victory over Ulm turns chaotic, 44 injured: Watch

After Hamburg's football team won a big match against Ulm on Saturday, May 11, with a score of 6-1, thousands of excited fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate.
However, the celebrations turned chaotic as many people got injured.
As per BBC Sports, 44 people were treated for injuries after the incident so far.
Out of those, 19 people were seriously injured, 5 had only minor injuries and one person's condition is extremely serious.
The Hamburg fire department issued a statement saying that, "After the final whistle, football fans stormed the stadium, resulting in injuries to several fans."
"The Hamburg Fire Department launched a major emergency medical response to support the emergency services on site," the statement added.
The statement further said that around 65 emergency workers from Hamburg's fire brigade and rescue services were sent to handle the situation.
Rankings:
On the other hand, Hamburger SV's home victory helped them stay in first place in Germany's second division league, Bundesliga 2.
Their victory also gave them a four point lead of SV Elversberg who are currently in third place.
What's next for Hamburger SV's?
The team will now compete in their final game of the season on May 18 against Furth.