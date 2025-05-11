Sports

Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record in major career milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only two players to have scored more than 800 goals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldos record in major career milestone
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record in major career milestone

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been ongoing for decades and is popular worldwide.

Fans and experts often debate who is the better player between Messi and Ronaldo, using their performance, goals and statistics as the basis of their opinions.

Recently, Messi scored his 860th goal in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota United while playing for Inter Miami in MLS, which helped him surpass Ronaldo in a particular record.

Lionel Messi outshines Ronaldo in this major record:

Although, Messi goal's is still fewer than Ronaldo's 934 goals, Messi achieved his 860 goals much faster than Ronaldo did.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo and Messi are the only two players to have scored 860 goals.

However, Messi reached 860 goals much faster, in just only 1,098 games which is 91 fewer games than Ronaldo, as per Sports Illustrated.

Messi was also nearly a year younger when he reached this milestone.

Ronaldo, who is 40 years old hopes to reach the milestone of 1,000 goals in his career.

What does Cristiano Ronaldo say about Messi?

While, fans and experts often debated who was better, the players themselves always remained respectful towards each other throughout their careers.

In a part of an exclusive interview with journalist Edu Aguirre for El Chiringuito earlier, CR7 made it clear that, contrary to what some fans may think, he has a good relationship with Messi.

“I’ve never had a bad relationship with him; if anything, it’s the opposite,” Ronaldo revealed.

This is not the first time Ronaldo has publicly expressed respect for Messi.

In a conference two years ago, Ronaldo clarified that there was no “hatred” between him and Messi.

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date

Zara Tindall reveals husband Mike got “naked” for kiss on their first date
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day

Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study

Obesity in teens enlarges brain regions linked with memory and emotion, study
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside

Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Hamburg pitch invasion after victory over Ulm turns chaotic, 44 injured: Watch
Hamburg pitch invasion after victory over Ulm turns chaotic, 44 injured: Watch
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban
Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban
Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash
Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?
Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr after Saudi Pro League, AFC setbacks?
Alexander Zverev faces backlash for ‘rude’ remarks at Italian Open
Alexander Zverev faces backlash for ‘rude’ remarks at Italian Open
Virat Kohli to retire from test cricket ahead of England tour?
Virat Kohli to retire from test cricket ahead of England tour?
Collins knocks out defending champion Iga Swiatek from the Italian Open
Collins knocks out defending champion Iga Swiatek from the Italian Open
Borderlands 4 early access: Who gets to play first?
Borderlands 4 early access: Who gets to play first?
Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced
Honkai: Star Rail version 3.3 release date, advancements announced
NBA playoffs: Nuggets clinch overtime victory to take 2-1 lead over Thunder
NBA playoffs: Nuggets clinch overtime victory to take 2-1 lead over Thunder
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision
Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams by 2031 in historic FIFA decision