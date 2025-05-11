Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record in major career milestone

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been ongoing for decades and is popular worldwide.
Fans and experts often debate who is the better player between Messi and Ronaldo, using their performance, goals and statistics as the basis of their opinions.
Recently, Messi scored his 860th goal in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota United while playing for Inter Miami in MLS, which helped him surpass Ronaldo in a particular record.
Lionel Messi outshines Ronaldo in this major record:
Although, Messi goal's is still fewer than Ronaldo's 934 goals, Messi achieved his 860 goals much faster than Ronaldo did.
It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo and Messi are the only two players to have scored 860 goals.
However, Messi reached 860 goals much faster, in just only 1,098 games which is 91 fewer games than Ronaldo, as per Sports Illustrated.
Messi was also nearly a year younger when he reached this milestone.
Ronaldo, who is 40 years old hopes to reach the milestone of 1,000 goals in his career.
What does Cristiano Ronaldo say about Messi?
While, fans and experts often debated who was better, the players themselves always remained respectful towards each other throughout their careers.
In a part of an exclusive interview with journalist Edu Aguirre for El Chiringuito earlier, CR7 made it clear that, contrary to what some fans may think, he has a good relationship with Messi.
“I’ve never had a bad relationship with him; if anything, it’s the opposite,” Ronaldo revealed.
This is not the first time Ronaldo has publicly expressed respect for Messi.
In a conference two years ago, Ronaldo clarified that there was no “hatred” between him and Messi.