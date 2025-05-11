Apple to release iOS 18.5 update soon with significant features: Report

Apple is set to launch a candidate version of iOS 18.5, introducing it for members of the public and developer previews.
It means that the final iOS 18.5 update is releasing in the near future.
However, iOS 18.5 isn't a particularly intriguing update, the upgraded variant of Siri is still postponed, expectedly coming with iOS 19 later this year.
Upcoming features of iOS 18.5
The following features are expected to come as part of iOS 18.5.
Satellite connectivity on iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 doesn’t support Apple's native Emergency SOS with satellite feature. iOS 18.5 will allow the phone to connect to satellite networks when cell signal isn’t accessible.
Any iPhone 13 user is set to get a significant upgrade. Regardless of where they are or what they are doing. It will let you message for assistance if the cellular signals aren’t cutting it.
Mail app update
The upcoming iOS 8.5 update is set to bring an "All Mail" inbox view, allowing you to select to hide contact photos from the Mail app.
Just click on the three-dotted menu in the top right, and toggle the option to hide and show contact photos, which is easier than having to jump into the Settings app and hunt for it.
Screen Time notifications
The upcoming update will notify parents when a Screen Time passcode is entered into your kid’s device, letting you know whenever your child sneaks onto their phone in your back.
A new Pride wallpaper
Pride month is just around the corner, and the Cupertino-based tech giant is ensuring that the iPhones are being prepared with iOS 18.5, integrating the latest Pride-themed wallpaper.