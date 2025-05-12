Sports

Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff share admiration ahead of Italian Open clash

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu hailed each other before the Italian Open fourth-round face-off

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff shared words of admiration for each other ahead of the Italian Open clash.

According to Sportskeeda, Gauff, who beat Magda Linette to set up a showdown with Raducanu, made her feelings known about facing the British tennis player.

American tennis stars believe that it will be a “tough” contest against the “great player” but are hopeful for the victory.

During an appearance on the Tennis Channel, she said, “She's obviously a great player, and the last time we played, it was a tough match. It's going to be a different matchup on clay here, but I think she has the game to be a great clay-court player.”

“Obviously, a great player in general but especially on clay, so it's going to be a tough match, and I'm looking forward to it, and hopefully I can come out with the win,” the 21-year-old added.

Emma Raducanu calls Coco Gauff ‘a great competitor’

US Open winner who claimed a set down to secure a 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the WTA 1000 event in Rome hailed the world No. 3 talent on the clay in an interview with Sky News.

The 22-year-old expressed, “She is a great competitor. I think I'm playing pretty good tennis right now, and she is going to be a great test. She's made the final of the French Open, so she's great on this surface. I'm just going to keep focused but savour this one for now.”

Gauff and Raducanu will have a face-off in the Italian Open round of 16 on Monday, May 12, 2025, at the Grand Stand Arena.

