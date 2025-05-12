Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez marks Mom's Day after officially cutting ties with Ben Affleck

The 'Marry Me' starlet celebrated first Mother's Day after finally parting ways from ex-husband Ben Affleck

  • May 12, 2025
Jennifer Lopez marked her first Mother's Day after officially declaring herself single from her ex-husband Ben Affleck's messy legal battle. 

The Marry Me starlet took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 11, to share a rare glimpse into her intimate World Mom's Day. 

Lopez celebrated her first Mother's Day as a single mama of her two kids, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Max Muñiz. 

She began her post with an adorable photo of herself posing in front of the frame of her twin, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. 

In the viral snapshot, the Unstoppable actress was wearing a red check fabric frock-style dress inside her living room.

Another slide shows stunning flowers with a moving note she seemingly received from her little ones, which read, "Happy Mother's Day."

The mom-of-two captioned, "A most beautiful Mother's Day to all the mamas out there. Wishing everyone love, laughter, peace, joy, and happiness."

This Mother's Day officially marked her first, after she settled legal matters with her former partner.

The 55-year-old American actress initially filed for divorce in August 2024 in Los Angeles court from the Batman actor.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce timeline:

For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged marital vows in July 2022. 

The globally known actress legally declared single in February after their divorce matters were settled on January 6th, 2025. 

