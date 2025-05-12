Entertainment

Tom Cruise spills secret beans about his dangerous stunts

Tom Cruise will be next seen in upcoming movie 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'

  May 12, 2025
Tom Cruise spills secret beans about his dangerous stunts
Tom Cruise spills secret beans about his dangerous stunts

Tom Cruise finally revealed the secret of his dangerous and trilling stunts.

On Sunday, May 11, the Top Gun star attended the panel discussion at British Film Institute in London to promote his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

During a chat with Edith Bowman, Tom opened up about how he trains for scary stunts and the key advice he always gives to young actors.

The Hollywood bigwig said, "I tell actors, you train, get find interest, whatever it is music, instruments. In my career, whether it's an underwater sequence that you saw me doing, [Ridley Scott's] Legend was the first time I did an underwater sequence, and I probably said, 'What's that camera? What are you doing?' And I'm very curious.”

While sharing the secret about excelling his stunts, Tom noted, "I was like, 'Okay, now I store that. Then I became a master, and now I'm going to do another underwater sequence, and then another, another, another, and same area over same, I'll study music and then do a musical or I'll think of the character, then I'll find a script.”

Tom Cruise reveals future career plans

In the same panel discussion, Tom Cruise was asked about his future career plans.

He responded, "I have many. Definitely! Absolutely, definitely musicals. You know, dramas, action, adventures. It's endless."

On the work front, he will be next seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Notably, Mission Impossible 8 is set to release on May 21.

