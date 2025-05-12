Danish Royals make major announcement for King Frederik’s 57th birthday

King Frederik is all set to ring in his 57th birthday!
To mark the Danish Monarch’s upcoming special day, the Royal Family made a huge announcement in which they shared plans for the official celebrations, including the King’s balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace.
Turning to its official Instagram account on Tuesday, May 12, the Royal Family of Denmark extended an invitation to the public to celebrate Frederik’s big day at the Castle Square.
"His Majesty the King turns 57 on Monday, May 26, 2025. On that occasion, His Majesty and the Royal Family will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace at 12:00,” announced the Palace.
In the three-slide post, the opening image read, “Celebration of His Majesty The King’s birthday.”
The following slide shared the Royal Family’s plans for the celebration and extended an invitation to the locals, stating, “The public is invited to take part in the celebration of the King on the Castle Square. In this connection, the police will guide the public in the square when shortly before 12:00 a big changing of the guard takes place at the Royal Guard.”
They also noted, “On the King's birthday, a digital congratulations list is created on the website of the Royal Palace.”
About King Frederik X:
Frederik X, born on May 26, 1968, is the King of Denmark, who ascended to the throne after his mother, Queen Margrethe II’s abdication on January 24, 2024.
He married Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, an Australian marketing consultant, on May 14, 2004, at Copenhagen Cathedral.
The Royal Couple shares four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.