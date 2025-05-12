Royal

Danish Royals make major announcement for King Frederik’s 57th birthday

Denmark’s King Frederik X will celebrate his 57th birthday later this month, on May 26, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Danish Royals make major announcement for King Frederik’s 57th birthday
Danish Royals make major announcement for King Frederik’s 57th birthday

King Frederik is all set to ring in his 57th birthday!

To mark the Danish Monarch’s upcoming special day, the Royal Family made a huge announcement in which they shared plans for the official celebrations, including the King’s balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace.

Turning to its official Instagram account on Tuesday, May 12, the Royal Family of Denmark extended an invitation to the public to celebrate Frederik’s big day at the Castle Square.

"His Majesty the King turns 57 on Monday, May 26, 2025. On that occasion, His Majesty and the Royal Family will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace at 12:00,” announced the Palace.

In the three-slide post, the opening image read, “Celebration of His Majesty The King’s birthday.”

The following slide shared the Royal Family’s plans for the celebration and extended an invitation to the locals, stating, “The public is invited to take part in the celebration of the King on the Castle Square. In this connection, the police will guide the public in the square when shortly before 12:00 a big changing of the guard takes place at the Royal Guard.”

They also noted, “On the King's birthday, a digital congratulations list is created on the website of the Royal Palace.”

About King Frederik X:

Frederik X, born on May 26, 1968, is the King of Denmark, who ascended to the throne after his mother, Queen Margrethe II’s abdication on January 24, 2024.

He married Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, an Australian marketing consultant, on May 14, 2004, at Copenhagen Cathedral.

The Royal Couple shares four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leak reveals new details: All you need to know

Genshin Impact 5.7 leak reveals new details: All you need to know
Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach

Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach
James Middleton opens up on sister Princess Kate's ‘challenging’ cancer battle

James Middleton opens up on sister Princess Kate's ‘challenging’ cancer battle

King Felipe holds meeting with admirals at Palace after sombre appearance

King Felipe holds meeting with admirals at Palace after sombre appearance
James Middleton opens up on sister Princess Kate's ‘challenging’ cancer battle
James Middleton opens up on sister Princess Kate's ‘challenging’ cancer battle
King Felipe holds meeting with admirals at Palace after sombre appearance
King Felipe holds meeting with admirals at Palace after sombre appearance
Kate Middleton announces new nature series in serene video with Prince William
Kate Middleton announces new nature series in serene video with Prince William
Peter Phillips and his flame join Zara Tindall, Mike for royal double date
Peter Phillips and his flame join Zara Tindall, Mike for royal double date
King Charles makes delightful announcement on major milestone after VE Day
King Charles makes delightful announcement on major milestone after VE Day
Queen Silvia of Sweden wins Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal
Queen Silvia of Sweden wins Global Humanitarian Ellis Island Medal
Prince William, Kate Middleton's reason for skipping 2025 BAFTAs unveiled
Prince William, Kate Middleton's reason for skipping 2025 BAFTAs unveiled
Meghan Markle braces for a shocking blow from close family member
Meghan Markle braces for a shocking blow from close family member
Prince Andrew to hit with another massive setback after accuser's death
Prince Andrew to hit with another massive setback after accuser's death
Prince William faces monarchy threats as his future royal role is at risk
Prince William faces monarchy threats as his future royal role is at risk
Prince William, Kate Middleton officially introduce George to royal duties
Prince William, Kate Middleton officially introduce George to royal duties
King Felipe, Letizia honor Mauthausen victims on 80th liberation anniversary
King Felipe, Letizia honor Mauthausen victims on 80th liberation anniversary