Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial resumes with opening statements

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face 15 years in prison if found guilty in sex trafficking trail

  May 12, 2025
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial started with opening statement.

As per USA Today, the first formal selection of the jury gave opening statements on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The high-profile trial kicked off one hour early to make time for the opening statements.

However, the trail is still going on so the publish has to wait for the official statements from both the federal prosecutors and the defence team.

Sean has been charged with five criminal counts of racketeering, prostitution and sex-trafficking. The musician pleaded not guilty.

Lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been facing more than 70 sexual assault lawsuits since November 2023.

The first lawsuit filed against him was from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused Sean of raping, sex trafficking and abusing her in 2023.

His defence attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed that the music mogul “may have committed domestic violence in his relationships with women," but his behavior "did not tip into coercion.”

The lawyer added, “We are going to take the position that there was mutual violence in their relationship. We're probably going to call it domestic violence."

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ punishment if found guilty

As reported by the media outlet, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs would face a mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison if found guilty in the trial.

