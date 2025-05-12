Sports

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement: Anushka Sharma reflects on his journey with loving tribute

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025 through an emotional Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Virat kohli's wife Anushka Sharma penned an emotional yet uplifting note for her husband on social media following his retirement from Test cricket.

Kohli surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12 through an emotional Instagram post.

He made his Test debut in 2011 and has scored a total of 9,230 runs in 123 matches.

Announcing his retirement, Kohli expressed, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming photo with Virat Kohli in Test jersey

Later, Anushka took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt picture in which Virat is seen wearing a Test cricket jersey while enjoying a joyful moment with his wife in a field.

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement: Anushka Sharma reflects on his journey with loving tribute

The PK actress wrote a heartwarming message along with the picture, saying, "They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game."

She went on to wrote, "I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege."

However, acknowledging that Virat has always followed his heart in making decisions, she expresses her love and admiration that he truly deserves this farewell.

For the unversed, Anushka and Kohli tied the knot in Italy in 2017 after being in a relationship for several years and has two children together.

