James Middleton opens up on sister Princess Kate's ‘challenging’ cancer battle

The Princess of Wales first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and is now in remission

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Kate Middleton is now in remission from cancer and looks stronger than ever but she surely had a “challenging” time last year.

While, the Princess of Whale didn’t disclose much details of her cancer battle, her brother James Middleton has opened up about the period of her diagnoses and treatment.

During an interview with U.K. paper The Times about mental health and his new book, James admitted it "was a challenging time" for Kate and her family when she diagnosed with cancer in March.

“What I think is that, as a family, you learn to see and process and understand things. For her and her family, it was a challenging time, and I know for us and our bigger family, it was a challenging time, but I think it’s about communication and it’s about offering support and help where you can,” he told the outlet.

James further added, "Being there for someone is such an important part, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be on your terms, and it shouldn’t be on your terms. It should be on their terms; unconditional: ‘I’m not doing it for something in return. I’m doing it because I love you.’”

Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and is now in remission.

Kate released a video message at the time, announcing that she is having preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found in tests.

However, on September 9, Catherine shared that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer and was looking forward to resuming public engagements in the coming months.

