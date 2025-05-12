Sports

Genshin Impact 5.7 leak reveals new details: All you need to know

In new update, Players will be able to customise their Genshin Impact team compositions for each phase

  • May 12, 2025
A Genshin Impact leak has unleashed in-game visuals, hinting at new game mode, “Tumult Subduer.”

According to a post on the subreddit, Genshin Impact will feature a new game mode that has previously been referred to as the "new Spiral Abyss."

To note, Genshin Impact was released in September 2020, and one of the main complaints from players has been the lack of permanent content.

However, over the past couple of years, HoYoverse has steadily added more permanent modes, such as Genius Invokation TCG and the Imaginarium Theater.

According to the shared footage, the domain entrance will be located in Mingyun Village, west of the Dragonspine region, which results in even players who haven't unlocked any of the last four released regions will likely still be able to access the mode.

Notably, the new domain will feature five difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, Fearless, Extreme, and Mortal.

How to unlock Mortal in Genshin Impact?

To unlock Mortal, players will be required to complete Tumult Subduer on Fearless difficulty.

Defeating each level will grant valuable Genshin Impact rewards, including Primogems.

What to expect from Genshin Impact?

It is worth noting that players can customise their Genshin Impact team compositions for each phase, and a small indicator shows which elements are most impactful against the enemies.

This means that players will need a diverse roster of at least 12 characters to fill all team slots.

According to HoYoverse's usual schedule, Genshin Impact Version 5.7 is set to launch around mid-June.

