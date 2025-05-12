David Beckham fires back at Minnesota United for mocking Inter Miami's 4-1 defeat

David Beckham slams Minnesota United for showing "disrespect" after they mocked Inter Miami on social media following the club's 4-1 defeat in an MLS match on Saturday, May 10.
The recent loss was Inter Miami's biggest defeat since Lionel Messi joined the club in July 2023.
After winning the match, Minnesota United made fun of Inter Miami by posting a photo from the game on Instagram with the caption "Pinky Phony Club" alongside the song Pink Pony Club.
In the picture, Minnesota also posted a screenshot of the league table showing that they had moved ahead of Inter Miami in the standings, further teasing the team.
In response to the mocking, the co-owner of Inter Miami directly replied in the comments section, saying, "Show a little respect, be elegant in triumph."
Minnesota later shared picture of a banner from the game that read, "History over hype, culture over cash."
The words "hype" and "cash" were highlighted in pink, continuing the playful mockery of Inter Miami.
Beckham, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, responded again to the post with the comment, "Respect over everything," along with a pink heart emoji.
What's next for Inter Miami?
The club's next match is on Thursday, May 15 against San Jose Earthquake where there's a possibility that Luis Suarez might make his comeback.