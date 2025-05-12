Sports

David Beckham fires back at Minnesota United for mocking Inter Miami's 4-1 defeat

The recent loss was Inter Miami's biggest defeat since Lionel Messi joined the club in July 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
David Beckham fires back at Minnesota United for mocking Inter Miamis 4-1 defeat

David Beckham slams Minnesota United for showing "disrespect" after they mocked Inter Miami on social media following the club's 4-1 defeat in an MLS match on Saturday, May 10.

The recent loss was Inter Miami's biggest defeat since Lionel Messi joined the club in July 2023.

After winning the match, Minnesota United made fun of Inter Miami by posting a photo from the game on Instagram with the caption "Pinky Phony Club" alongside the song Pink Pony Club.

David Beckham fires back at Minnesota United for mocking Inter Miamis 4-1 defeat

In the picture, Minnesota also posted a screenshot of the league table showing that they had moved ahead of Inter Miami in the standings, further teasing the team.

In response to the mocking, the co-owner of Inter Miami directly replied in the comments section, saying, "Show a little respect, be elegant in triumph."

David Beckham fires back at Minnesota United for mocking Inter Miamis 4-1 defeat

Minnesota later shared picture of a banner from the game that read, "History over hype, culture over cash."

The words "hype" and "cash" were highlighted in pink, continuing the playful mockery of Inter Miami.

David Beckham fires back at Minnesota United for mocking Inter Miamis 4-1 defeat

Beckham, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, responded again to the post with the comment, "Respect over everything," along with a pink heart emoji.

What's next for Inter Miami?

The club's next match is on Thursday, May 15 against San Jose Earthquake where there's a possibility that Luis Suarez might make his comeback.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leak reveals new details: All you need to know

Genshin Impact 5.7 leak reveals new details: All you need to know
Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach

Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach
James Middleton opens up on sister Princess Kate's ‘challenging’ cancer battle

James Middleton opens up on sister Princess Kate's ‘challenging’ cancer battle

King Felipe holds meeting with admirals at Palace after sombre appearance

King Felipe holds meeting with admirals at Palace after sombre appearance
Genshin Impact 5.7 leak reveals new details: All you need to know
Genshin Impact 5.7 leak reveals new details: All you need to know
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO officially set to come on next-gen consoles
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO officially set to come on next-gen consoles
Virat Kohli’s Test retirement: Anushka Sharma reflects on his journey with loving tribute
Virat Kohli’s Test retirement: Anushka Sharma reflects on his journey with loving tribute
Max Verstappen receives bold advice to take break in 2026
Max Verstappen receives bold advice to take break in 2026
Virat Kohli announces retirement from test cricket in emotional post
Virat Kohli announces retirement from test cricket in emotional post
Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff share admiration ahead of Italian Open clash
Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff share admiration ahead of Italian Open clash
Sabu, aka Terry Brunk dies at 60 after iconic wrestling career
Sabu, aka Terry Brunk dies at 60 after iconic wrestling career
Hamburg pitch invasion after victory over Ulm turns chaotic, 44 injured: Watch
Hamburg pitch invasion after victory over Ulm turns chaotic, 44 injured: Watch
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record in major career milestone
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record in major career milestone
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Path of Exile 2 quality of life update announced: Details inside
Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban
Sinner opens up on ‘amazing’ comeback to Italian Open after 3-month ban
Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash
Tekken 8 balance team overhaul amid Season 2 backlash