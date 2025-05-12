Emma Raducanu’s Italian Open journey ends after heavy defeat to Coco Gauff 

Sports

  • May 12, 2025
Emma Raducanu knocked out of the Italian Open after loosing to Coco Gauff on Monday, May 12.

Guaff defeated Raducanu with a score of 6-1, 6-2 in Rome to move into the quarter finals.

Raducanu had previously won three clay-court matches in a row to reach in the fourth round.

The 22-year-old played well but after a strong start to the second set, Gauff took control and eventually won the last five games in a row, as per BBC Sports.

After winning the match, Gauff expressed, "Emma is a tough opponent no matter what surface and always tough to play - so I'm happy with how I played."

She further shared, "My level is getting better every match and Madrid was a step in the right direction. Today I think my forehand was a big weapon, set me up for a lot of short balls and a lot of good points."

Meanwhile, Raducanu told Sky Sports Tennis, "I found it a really difficult match. I think the conditions were very different to my last round, it was different court and it was very bouncy, there wasn't much clay on the court. And it was quite windy too."

Raducanu will now prepare herself for the upcoming French Open which starts on May, 25.

What's next for Coco Guaff?

While, Guaff will face either Clara Tauson or Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, May 14.

Jannik Sinner makes strong comeback at the Italian Open:

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner made a strong comeback from a three-month doping suspension by defeating Jesper de Jong 6-4, 6-2 at the Italian Open.

