Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally

Copilot Pages comes with options to add a table, checklist or bullet points, providing enhanced experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Microsoft has officially announced an expansion of its Copilot Pages to all users globally.

The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Monday, May 12, 2025, that the new artificial intelligence space is a multiplayer collaborative space where the chatbot and humans can work together to edit and create content and documents.

It is available on both mobile apps along with on desktops.

Microsoft Pages now available for all users worldwide

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Microsoft Copilot announced the new feature for the chatbot.

According to Microsoft, Copilot Pages requires users to first write a prompt, get a response, and then activate the collaborative space.

Pages provide a larger variety of formatting options compared to its rivals, and you will find options to increase indents, change text colour, and add a collapsible headline or a callout.

Copilot Pages comes with options to add a table, a checklist or bullet points.

To note, as it is a collaborative space, the user can highlight a sentence, a paragraph, or even a word and ask the chatbot to refine it.

According to the company, the users can ask Copilot to elaborate the text, shorten it, change its tone, make it simpler to understand, and so on.

Users can also share pages with other users and partner with them on projects.

Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally

