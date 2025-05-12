Luke Newton secretly shares sizzling photo with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti

Luke Newton is officially off the market!
The Bridgerton star shared a sizzling photo with his dancer girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti for the first time after a year of speculation around their relationship.
He posted a carousal of black and white photos from a British Vogue pre-BAFTA party over the weekend, featuring three solo shots of him from the event.
However, among one of them was a steamy photo of him with Antonia, which confirmed their budding romance.
In the photo, Luke, who played Colin Bridgerton in Netflix hit series, could be seen affectionately kissing Roumelioti on the cheek as she leans into him, smiling.
"Pre bafta party with @netflix & @britishvogue," Luke, who was nominated at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards alongside costar Nicola Coughlan for the steamy carriage scene in season 3 of Bridgerton, penned along the photos.
The intimate photo marked as the first time the couple has publicly acknowledged their relationship.
Speculation about Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti romance
Luke and Antonia first sparked speculation about romance when he brought the dancer to Bridgerton season 3 midseason premiere in London last June, and they were seen leaving the afterparty hand-in-hand.
Later on, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Sorrento, Italy, in July, and since then they have continued to step out together.