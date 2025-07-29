'Pride and Prejudice' unveils stunning first look with star-studded cast

Netflix has unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated series, Pride and Prejudice.

On Tuesday, July 29, the highest-streaming application announced that several infamous celebrities, including Rufus Sewell, Louis Partridge, Fiona Shaw, and Daryl McCormack, are among the cast of the upcoming show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production of the new series has begun in the United Kingdom.

The platform has shared the first look of the series, featuring the Bennet sisters in the Everything I Know About Love producer-writer Dolly Alderton’s directorial.

Notably, Sewell will be portraying the role of the beloved Mr Bennet, while Partridge will star as Mr Darcy’s nemesis, Mr Wickham.

On the other hand, Shaw, who famously played the character of Petunia Evans Dursley in Harry Potter, will be seen as Lady Catherine de Bourg and McCormack as Mr Bingley in the forthcoming show.

Newcomers Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery will make their debuts as Mary and Kitty Bennet, respectively.

Pride and Prejudice is arriving at Netflix as an all-new six-part limited series; however, a release date has yet to be announced. 

