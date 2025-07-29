Billie Eilish gets emotional in Dublin show after film announcement

Billie Eilish got extremely emotional during her Dublin concert after making a film announcement.
On Saturday, July 26, the Grammy winner performed a show at Dublin’s 3Arena as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.
During the concert, Billie got overwhelmed after seeing the “Irish” crowd, as she’s also Irish.
She reflected on her Irish ancestry, “As you guys know, I'm Irish, so it's cool to be here. Obviously, I am not from here, but it's really cool to come somewhere and, like, everybody looks exactly like you, and you're all just as pasty as me, I love it.”
Billie further told the crowd, “Seriously though, it’s so amazing. It just makes me feel so seen … Also, like, a thousand of my relatives are in the crowd right now, I’m pretty sure. Thank you for coming. Thank you for having me here. I love it here. It's so beautiful and you are all so beautiful and I see so many familiar faces out there.”
This isn’t the first time the pop icon has discussed her Irish roots. Earlier this month, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER singer shared that she was raised with a strong connection to her Irish and Scottish heritage.
Moreover, Billie Eilish also announced a film project with The Avatar and Titanic director James Cameron during her Manchester concert.