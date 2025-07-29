Billie Eilish gets emotional in Dublin show after film announcement

Billie Eilish gets emotional in Dublin show after film announcement
Billie Eilish gets emotional in Dublin show after film announcement

Billie Eilish got extremely emotional during her Dublin concert after making a film announcement.

On Saturday, July 26, the Grammy winner performed a show at Dublin’s 3Arena as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.

During the concert, Billie got overwhelmed after seeing the “Irish” crowd, as she’s also Irish.

She reflected on her Irish ancestry, “As you guys know, I'm Irish, so it's cool to be here. Obviously, I am not from here, but it's really cool to come somewhere and, like, everybody looks exactly like you, and you're all just as pasty as me, I love it.”

Billie further told the crowd, “Seriously though, it’s so amazing. It just makes me feel so seen … Also, like, a thousand of my relatives are in the crowd right now, I’m pretty sure. Thank you for coming. Thank you for having me here. I love it here. It's so beautiful and you are all so beautiful and I see so many familiar faces out there.”

This isn’t the first time the pop icon has discussed her Irish roots. Earlier this month, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER singer shared that she was raised with a strong connection to her Irish and Scottish heritage.

Moreover, Billie Eilish also announced a film project with The Avatar and Titanic director James Cameron during her Manchester concert.

Read more :

Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian throws lavish Disney-themed birthday party for son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian throws lavish Disney-themed birthday party for son Tatum
'The Kardashians' star shares his son Tatum Thompson with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson

Tom Cruise graces Oasis show years after band roasted him

Tom Cruise graces Oasis show years after band roasted him
Tom Cruise attends Oasis‘ sold-out concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, years after beef with the band

Gracie Abrams rocks Toronto with electric vibes during unforgettable show

Gracie Abrams rocks Toronto with electric vibes during unforgettable show
The 'That's So True' hitmaker drops exclusive images from her headline grabbing Toronto gig on Instagram

Julia Garner shares bombshell update on ‘Madonna’ biopic

Julia Garner shares bombshell update on ‘Madonna’ biopic
Julia Garner opens up about preparing for her character in the upcoming ‘Madonna’ biopic

Miley Cyrus to launch 'Hannah Montana' tour for show's 20th anniversary?

Miley Cyrus to launch 'Hannah Montana' tour for show's 20th anniversary?
The Disney Channel star is planning something 'really special' to mark 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary

Blake Lively cancels investigation into 3 youtubers amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively cancels investigation into 3 youtubers amid Justin Baldoni case
The 'Gossip Girl' alum has dropped subpoenas issued to three small content creators who were covering the legal battle

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to take next big step after going Instagram official

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to take next big step after going Instagram official
The NFL star Travis Kelce posted his beau on his Instagram account for the first time in almost two years of romance

Hayley Williams drops 17 unannounced tracks in surprising move

Hayley Williams drops 17 unannounced tracks in surprising move
Paramore's co-founder and lead vocalist Hayley Williams has surprised fans with a bold release on her website