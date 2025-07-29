Zendaya, Tom Holland's wedding buzz grows as stylist shares new details  

Zendaya's hairstylist, Law Roach, shared fresh details about the actress's wedding to Tom Holland.
The couple, who quietly got engaged last year, has become a hot topic as their fans and family eagerly await their nuptials.
In an interview with E! News while attending the Las Culturistas Culture Awards on July 17, Roach revealed fresh updates about Zendaya's wedding plans.
Roach, who previously disclosed that the pair will tie the knot in 2026, has denied the exact date of their marriage, saying, "Zendaya is working on so many movies."
"She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time," the 47-year-old American stylist added.
Roach also discussed Zendaya's bridal look, hinting that she will be a "secret bride."
"I'm excited because I know that they love each other and they have for a long time," before adding, "The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."
It is important to note that this renewed statement from Zendaya's stylist comes after Law Roach previously mentioned that the couple would be saying "I do" next year.
However, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has officially confirmed the date of their wedding amidst ongoing speculation.
For those unaware, the duo have been romantically linked since 2017, after the release of their movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Zendaya and Tom Holland's secret engagement was confirmed by the actor's father earlier this year.