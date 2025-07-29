Justin Timberlake faces fan concern and criticism over tour energy

Justin Timberlake has sparked concern among fans after appearing visibly "tired" ahead of the final show of his world tour.

After the Selfish singer’s performance at an antepenultimate concert in Georgia last week, the fans were concerned over his “tired” appearance at the concert.

As his tour finale approaches on July 30, Timberlake has been slammed for “phoning it in” and relying too heavily on playback.

During his weekend performance, fans insisted that the pop star “needs a break to recharge” after enduring severe criticism.

Sharing the support, a fan wrote, “I can’t believe it’s almost over! Going to miss you so much, but I know you are TIRED!!! So rest up good and we can do it all over again!”

Another added, “I saw you in Atlanta in November and you were amazing. Best concert I’ve been to. I think you just need a break and to recharge. You’ve been doing this tour for a year.”

The third fan stated, “This day was truly unforgettable a priceless emotion and a childhood dream come true.”

However, some fans showed their fury on social media after attending his shows over the last month.

One commented, “Why he treating performing like a side job?! How many words did you sing? Did he sing finally?”

Another wrote, “When are the audience getting paid for their performance?”

However, the Daily Mail previously revealed the behind-the-scenes drama of his tour, as wife Jessica Biel urges him to quit amid backlash.

An insider claimed that Justin Timberlake is “in a rut” and “needs something new.”

