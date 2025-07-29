Selena Gomez debuts exciting product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category

Selena Gomez’s longtime dream has finally come true!
In a thrilling new update, the Only Murders in the Building actress announced the launch of an exciting new product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category.
Sparking a buzz of excitement among her 418 million fans, the I Said I Love You First hitmaker revealed in a new Instagram post that her cosmetic brand has rolled out its first-ever “fine fragrance” named Rare Eau de Parfum.
To fuel anticipation among her die-hard fans, the American singer and actress also dropped a visually striking ad for the perfume, teasing its luxurious notes and aesthetics.
Opening up about her longtime dream and announcing about the brand-new product, Selena Gomez penned, “I’ve been dreaming about this moment for so long and I’m so excited to share it with you. Our first ever @RareBeauty fine fragrance is finally here, meet Rare Eau de Parfum.”
Sharing details about the Rare Eau de Parfum, Benny Blanco’s fiancée captioned, “It’s warm and decadent with a touch of spice with notes of creamy caramel and pistachio, gives way to an unexpected duality of rich vanilla and spicy ginger, then dries down to an earthy sandalwood.”
She went on to share that the product means a lot to her and was thoughtfully created with accessibility in mind, ensuring that it feels just as good to hold as the fragrance smells.
“I can’t wait for you to try it! Experience it August 7 at @sephora or get early access on the Sephora app August 6,” the Bluest Flame singer concluded.
Selena Gomez launched her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, on September 3, 2020.