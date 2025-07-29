Selena Gomez debuts exciting product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category

Selena Gomez debuts exciting product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category


Selena Gomez’s longtime dream has finally come true!

In a thrilling new update, the Only Murders in the Building actress announced the launch of an exciting new product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category.

Sparking a buzz of excitement among her 418 million fans, the I Said I Love You First hitmaker revealed in a new Instagram post that her cosmetic brand has rolled out its first-ever “fine fragrance” named Rare Eau de Parfum.

To fuel anticipation among her die-hard fans, the American singer and actress also dropped a visually striking ad for the perfume, teasing its luxurious notes and aesthetics.

Opening up about her longtime dream and announcing about the brand-new product, Selena Gomez penned, “I’ve been dreaming about this moment for so long and I’m so excited to share it with you. Our first ever @RareBeauty fine fragrance is finally here, meet Rare Eau de Parfum.”

Sharing details about the Rare Eau de Parfum, Benny Blanco’s fiancée captioned, “It’s warm and decadent with a touch of spice with notes of creamy caramel and pistachio, gives way to an unexpected duality of rich vanilla and spicy ginger, then dries down to an earthy sandalwood.”

She went on to share that the product means a lot to her and was thoughtfully created with accessibility in mind, ensuring that it feels just as good to hold as the fragrance smells.

“I can’t wait for you to try it! Experience it August 7 at @sephora or get early access on the Sephora app August 6,” the Bluest Flame singer concluded.

Selena Gomez launched her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, on September 3, 2020.

Read more :

Entertainment

'Pride and Prejudice' unveils stunning first look with star-studded cast

'Pride and Prejudice' unveils stunning first look with star-studded cast
Netflix confirms cast for 'Pride and Prejudice' featuring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, Olivia Colman, and Louis Partridge

Mariah Carey addresses bittersweet past with ex-husband Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey addresses bittersweet past with ex-husband Tommy Mottola
Mariah Carey reflects on her painful divorce from Tommy Mottola, former Sony Music CEO

Billie Eilish gets emotional in Dublin show after film announcement

Billie Eilish gets emotional in Dublin show after film announcement
Billie Eilish announced new film project with James Cameron during Manchester concert

Zendaya, Tom Holland's wedding buzz grows as stylist shares new details

Zendaya, Tom Holland's wedding buzz grows as stylist shares new details
Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly got engaged in a secret ceremony last December

Johnny Depp to Tom Cruise: Stars who had flop & hit films in the same year

Johnny Depp to Tom Cruise: Stars who had flop & hit films in the same year
Here's a list of top five actors who gave successful and failed movies in the same year

Coldplay honours Shakira with touching shout-out during Miami performance

Coldplay honours Shakira with touching shout-out during Miami performance
The 'Waka Waka' hitmaker attended Coldplay's Miami concert on Sunday alongside her sons

Pete Davidson shares story behind his 'humiliating' Dave Chappelle tattoo

Pete Davidson shares story behind his 'humiliating' Dave Chappelle tattoo
Pete Davidson makes jaw-dropping confession about his tattoo after red-carpet appearance with Elsie Hewit

Khloé Kardashian throws lavish Disney-themed birthday party for son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian throws lavish Disney-themed birthday party for son Tatum
'The Kardashians' star shares his son Tatum Thompson with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson