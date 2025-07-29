Mariah Carey addresses bittersweet past with ex-husband Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey has opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Tommy Mottola.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer tied the knot with the record company boss, who was 20-years older than her, in 1993. The former couple got divorced in 1998 after five years of marrige.

During a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar UK magazine. Mariah said, "Sometimes I feel angry about that time, but I think I’ve made peace with it – in any case, I vowed I’d stop talking about it. Humour is my release, and people who know me know that. I’ll make little jokes about what happened because otherwise I could make every day a sob story.”

She added, "I wanted to do more R+B, more urban music, and any time I would bring that up, it would get shot down. It wasn’t that I didn’t like the music I was making – I just felt there was more inside me that I wanted to release."

After divorcing Tommy, the We Belong Together hitmaker got married to Nick Cannon; with whom she shares wo children Monroe and Moroccan.

However, Mariah Carey's second marriage could also not work and she parted ways with Nick in 2016.

