Jonas Brothers confess little lies they tell their kids in heartfelt chat


The Jonas Brothers are opening up about the playful fibs they tell their kids.

While conversing with PEOPLE, ahead of the new episode of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas sat down with host Josh Scherer to talk about their new album Greetings From Your Hometown and their 20th anniversary tour.

They also shared about the dad duties, with Kevin admitting he recently had to lie to his daughters about marshmallow fluff.

"My kids just discovered fluff," said Kevin, who shares his two daughters, Valentina and Alena with Danielle Jonas.

"It's dangerous, ... but that's a one and done," he said of the marshmallow creme, adding, "They don't sell it anymore, is what I'm going with."

Nick, who shares daughter Malti, 3, with Priyanka Chopra, also revealed how often lies to his daughter, as he said, "I try not to lie to them at all,” before Kevin quickly shared, "I lied a lot."

"There are times you have to sort of give an alternate truth, [or] a different path," the Jumanji star said.

He continued, "Because, you know, it's not a big enough thing to have the house crumble, but just little, like bribing a 3½ year old to get off the iPad is a thing. It takes a lot of focus and self-belief."

Joe also agreed with his brother Nick, reflecting on the playful fibs he tells his daughters Willa and Delphine, whom he co-parents with Sophie Turner.

"I try not to," Joe said of lying.

He added, "I mean, they're not watching this, but you know, there's a few characters that we all get presents from that they may think exist. That would be a healthy fib, I think."

Notably, the Jonas Brothers and their children have a close tight-knit family bond.

