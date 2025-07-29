Sydney Sweeney cozies up to mystery man during romantic jet ski ride

Love has seemingly found its way back to Sydney Sweeney!
After calling off the wedding and parting ways from her fiancé Jonathan Davino, the Euphoria starlet has been sparking romance rumors with several recent outings, including with newly single Orlando Bloom and sports icon Tom Brady.
However, this time, things appear to be a little serious, as the actress was spotted with a “hunky” mystery man, enjoying a romantic jet ski ride.
On Monday, July 28, TMZ shared a couple of exclusive photos featuring the 27-year-old American actress and film producer turning up the heat as she cozied up to an unidentified man during a fun lake outing.
Riding a Sea-Doo, Sweeney was all smiles during the thrilling ride as the man held onto her waist while seated behind.
During the outing, the Immaculate actress rocked a beautiful patterned swimsuit, layered with a blue life vest.
Meanwhile, the mystery guy looked handsome in a red life vest.
In one of the photos, Sydney Sweeney was spotted cliff-jumping and rope-swinging straight into the lake, somewhere in Idaho.
For those unversed, Sydney Sweeney, who was supposed to tie the knot with the Anyone But You producer, called off the wedding in March 2025.
The former pair began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.
Sharing the reason behind her shocking decision, a source told PEOPLE that the actress “didn’t feel right about it” and wanted to keep all the focus on her career only.